Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan hears about labor shortage in visit to Berks County business

By Karen Shuey kshuey@readingeagle.com @KarenShueyRE on Twitter
Mercury
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's plenty of work to do at Morgan Truck Body, but simply not enough people to do it. "I hired more than 100 people at this plant alone through the first half of this year, and if I had 100 people lined up outside right now I would hire them," Michael Crane, president of the Caernarvon Township-based business, told congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan during a visit to the facility Thursday.

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
County
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Democrat#Morgan Truck Body#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy