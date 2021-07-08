Cancel
American Girl Doll and latest books will be up for auction

Every year the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates the American Girl book series by auctioning off an American Girl doll and the latest books. Young People's Department Head Kelly Liptak said there is still time to purchase tickets for the American Girl Doll Auction, which are on sale now through Thursday, July 15. Tickets for the doll auction are $2 each. The more tickets you buy the better chance at winning the doll auction. This year’s doll is “Kira.” In the “Kira” book series, she visits her aunt at a wildlife park in Australia.

