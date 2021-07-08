Cancel
Microsoft-owned Deathloop will remain a PS5 timed-exclusive until September 14, 2022

By Nick Pino
Sony and now-Microsoft-owned Bethesda Softworks have announced that Deathloop will remain a timed PS5 exclusive until September 14, 2022 at the earliest. The game might be available on PC before that date, but the wording found at the end of the latest gameplay trailer make it sound like we'll be waiting a while to get the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, despite Microsoft owning the video game publisher and developer.

