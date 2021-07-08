Microsoft-owned Deathloop will remain a PS5 timed-exclusive until September 14, 2022

Arkane Studios fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on the studio's next game. Deathloop, a first-person shooter where you're stuck in a time loop on a dangerous island, releases September 14 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although Bethesda is now under the Xbox umbrella, Deathloop was already a PS5 console exclusive before the acquisition happened. This may be the last Bethesda game that releases for a PlayStation for quite some time. Multiple editions of Deathloop are available to preorder now, and you can even get a discount if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber.