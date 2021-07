HOUSTON — This was the mound on which Gerrit Cole made himself into an elite starter. Saturday, Minute Maid Park was where he rediscovered how he could still be one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. The Yankees ace threw a complete-game shutout and carried the Bombers to a 1-0 win over the Astros after being received by the sell-out crowd of 41,259 with a mix of cheers and boos.