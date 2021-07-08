Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Fe, La Cienega, and Agua Fria. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.