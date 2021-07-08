Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

(Mandaloun / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Juddmonte Farms’ Mandaloun came from off the pace to earn his first Grade 1 victory in the 54th running of the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday as a result of the first winner’s disqualification in race history, and with the triumph gave his owner/breeder, trainer, and jockey their first scores in the prestigious race for 3-year-olds.