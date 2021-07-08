Cancel
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fabiola Princess (L), 118J. Rios7-11-xAntonio Sano. 2Dontmesswithtess (L), 111M. Fuentes8-6-6Jose Gallegos. 3Unmarked Money (L), 118M. Vasquez5-7-5Victor Barboza, Jr. 4Bella Gabriella (L), 118G. Martinez9-2-10Kathryn Davey. 5Treasured Nikky (L), 118E. Jaramillo4-4-6Oscar Gonzalez. 6For Ever Ours (L), 118E. Zayas7-8-xVictor Barboza, Jr. 7Mamma J (L), 118C. Sutherland5-9-9Ronald Spatz. 8Kamala...

Monmouth County, NJ

Famous stable pony at Monmouth Park for Haskell shows there is life after racing

It’s the dream retirement job for a thoroughbred, as Lava Man patiently waited outside the barn on Monmouth Park’s backstretch Monday morning. Because if Hot Rod Charlie hits the wire first in Saturday’s $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, some of the credit will go to the Hall of Fame stable pony who made the trip from Southern California with him.
Del Mar, CA

Two horses die in Del Mar training accidents

DEL MAR — For the past three years, Del Mar has been ranked the safest major racetrack in the nation according to numbers compiled by the Equine Injury Database. But in the span of an hour Sunday morning, July 18, Del Mar lost two horses during workouts, according to track officials.
Hobbies

Woodbine Results Sunday July 11th, 2021

5th-$51,686, Maiden Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sports

Sam Houston Race Park Early Entries, Wednesday July 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Wma Flintstone (L), 126M. Brooks5-7-3Andre Brooks. 2Vazs Gonna Burn Sv (L), 126E. Vera7-14-xRenee Lafleur-Diaz. 4Jolly Good Mhf , 126J. Rodriguez12-5-10Rachelle Russell. 5Svr Allspice , 121J. Gonzales-Corral6-x-xRita Deleon. 6Lapcos Legacy (L), 126L. Vivanco9-8-3Thunder Johnson. 7Lapcos La Vima (L), 121J. Menchaca-Coronado3-10-7Rhonda Tuley. 8Jodyman Aa (M), 122R. Guerrax-x-xCesar...
Gambling

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sports

Thistledown Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

8th-$15,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Early Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mas Mischief (L), 124S. Chickeness3-1-6Jerry Gourneau5/2. 4Candy Giant (L), 122N. Austin9-2-3Jennifer Jordan10/1. 5Tiger by His Tail (L), 122S. Chadee Jr.3-3-3Michael Nault3/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sports

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday July 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Devil of a Deal (L), 122S. Morales6-5-1Demetris Topouzis. 5Kick Up the Dust (L), 124A. Reyes1-1-2Christine Ammann. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gambling

BC-Results Arlington-6-Add

6th_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gambling

BC-Results Saratoga-6-Add

6th_$50,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hobbies

BC-Results Woodbine-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Animals

FROM OFF THE PACE: Godolphin goes one-two in Diana

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Six weeks ago, with a 2½-length lead with a furlong to run in the Just a Game Stakes, Summer Romance appeared en route to her first G1 victory in a career that had taken her to England, France, Dubai and now the U.S. Althiqa, her Godolphin...
Delaware County, IN

Delaware Park Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Belle of the North (L), 118G. Corrales4-x-xJose Corrales10/1. 3Kinda Lucky (L), 123S. Russell6-2-2Brittany Russell2/1. 4Bellswillberinging (L), 118R. Mena4-4-xGary Contessa8/1. 5Mountain Lilly (L), 118C. Cedeno2-4-4Mark Reid3/1. 6Lucky Lorraine (M), 118A. Crispin3-2-3Mary Eppler6/1. 7World Party (L), 118R. Alvarado, Jr.4-2-2Brett Brinkman4/1.
Sports

Prairie Meadows Results Sunday July 18th, 2021

1st-$14,201, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:56.680. Winner: BR F, 3, by Carters Cartel-West Crest Dance. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. West Crest Offense125242-½1-¾B. Quiroz3.802.602.100.90. Rmlilkoolprincess125153-½2-nkB. Birzer9.404.4020.80. Sweet Game Chick127411-hd3-1O. Delgado3.005.30. Cartel Doug125565-hd4-noU. Cervantes4.50. Louisiana Wagon1256775-1½S. Smith5.10. Trs Justaclassy Barb125334-hd6-hdR. Garcia15.60. Painted Shell...
Sports

Goin’ Good strong to the wire in $120K Coronation Cup

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Klein Racing homebred Goin’ Good secured her first stakes win with a strong stretch drive under Tyler Gaffalione in Sunday’s 10th renewal of the $120,000 Coronation Cup, a 5 1/2-furlong off-the-turf sprint for sophomore fillies at Saratoga Race Course. Trained by Brad Cox, the Congrats bay, out...
Sports

Notes & Quotes From the G1 Haskell Invitational: Mandaloun

(Mandaloun / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Juddmonte Farms’ Mandaloun came from off the pace to earn his first Grade 1 victory in the 54th running of the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday as a result of the first winner’s disqualification in race history, and with the triumph gave his owner/breeder, trainer, and jockey their first scores in the prestigious race for 3-year-olds.
Sports

Finger Lakes Results Monday July 19th, 2021

1st-$32,100, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 47.050, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.920. Winner: GR/RO F, 2, by Mission Impazible-Thin Dress. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Thin Legs120121-11-1½1-51-5M. Davila, Jr.4.10. She's a Tripp120234-2½3-2½2-6½2-10¼A. Worrie1.95. Hideout1204554-34-53-5¼R. Ignacio27.25. Betty Rubble120313-hd554-3½L. Perez2.05. Cruzin Carter120542-2½2-1½3-hd5J. Davila, Jr.2.00. 1 (1)Thin Legs10.205.003.50. 2 (2)She's a...
Sports
Tri-Town News

DQ elevates Mandaloun to victory in TVG.com Haskell Stakes

OCEANPORT – Juddmonte Farms’ Mandaloun came from off the pace to earn his first Grade 1 victory in the 54th running of the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on July 17 as a result of the first winner’s disqualification in race history, and with the triumph gave his owner/breeder, trainer and jockey their first scores in the prestigious race for 3-year-olds.
Beauty & Fashion

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

1858 — Fans are charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans pay 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.

Comments / 0

