Smitty, fire department honored in Milan

MILAN — Everybody just knew him as Smitty.

He worked for the village for more than 40 years and was a member of the Milan Township Volunteer Fire Department. And when he wasn't working, on a fire call or helping somebody out, you could probably find him at Jim's Pizza Box, his second home.

Two of Milan's favorite sons are Thomas Edison and Larry Smith.

Smitty died last year and Wednesday night he was honored by being named the 2020-21 Citizen of the Year by the Milan Chamber of Commerce.

And along with the brief ceremony that started outside but moved inside because of the rain, the fire department showed off its new $480,000 fire truck.

"This is a special night for the village of Milan and Milan Township," Milan Township Trustee Dan Frederick said. "We want to recognize our community's commitment to the Milan Township Volunteer Fire Department. Thank-you guys for your service to the community, but also thank the residents. This truck is the result of our residents' support of our fire department.

"This truck is the result of a levy we passed in 2015. We called it our fleet replacement levy that generates about $130,000 a year."

Chief Brian Rospert said it is a real team effort with the fire department and community.

"If it wasn't for tax payers who support us we wouldn't have the equipment we have today," Rospert said. "I truly believe we have the best of the best equipment. Again, I need to thank the tax payers of Milan Township that went above and beyond and support our levy a few years ago to enable us to replace these trucks.

"Over a period of time those trucks really start breaking down. We will have the opportunity to replace those trucks when needed."

And Rospert said he has the men to match his new truck.

"They are the greatest Milan Township has to offer."

Rospert then talked about Smitty, who was a fire truck driver for the department.

Larry Smith grew up in Milan and graduated from Milan High School. After he graduated he enlisted in the U.S. Army but did not pass his physical.

Instead, Rospert said, Smitty "served citizens of Milan for 42 years" with the street department — most of that time at street superintendent.

"Smitty was always the one to get the job done," Rospert said, noting he also was zoning inspector for village of Milan.

With the fire department Smitty was a captain.

"(He enjoyed) teaching the young people, starting with Safety Town and fire prevention activities," Rospert said.

"It was an extreme rarity to have a fire call and not see Smitty in the fire seat, on the first truck."

Rospert said Smitty was missed when the department participated in the Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade.

"Everyone would hell 'hi Smitty,' as the fire truck went by," Rospert said about past parades in Norwalk, Milan, Berlin Heights and Huron. "He knew everybody."

Smitty also was a member of St. Anthony's Church.

"He was always the go-to member whatever they needed done," Rospert said. "And even what I am told to keep the pastor's sermon on reasonable time.

"When Smitty's passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, all of the flags in the village of Milan were flown at half-mast. We lost one of Milan's best, way too soon."