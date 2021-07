Look, Gunpowder Milkshake was a damn good time and I won’t be taking anyone talking crap about this movie or the fun that I had watching it. That’s the first thing that you should know as you dive into this review. I loved Karen, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino. I even loved Chloe Coleman, who is an astounding actress with a bright future ahead of her and work like Big Little Lies under her belt. Basically, the cast was stacked from top to bottom and I loved everyone that we were introduced to.