First ‘All In for the Win’ Million-Dollar Winner is From Chicago; Scholarship Winner From DeKalb

The first winners of Illinois’ $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery have been chosen in the first drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery. “Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for getting the shot.”