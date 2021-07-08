Cancel
Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley emerging as strong front-runner to be the Orlando Magic's next head coach, sources say

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic are closing in on Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who has emerged as the strong front-runner to become the franchise's next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Conversations are ongoing, but Mosley, 42, has separated himself in the organization's search process, sources told ESPN. As the...

