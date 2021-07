Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are known for their years on BBC's Top Gear program but since 2016 have been creating shows for Amazon Prime. It started with The Grand Tour. We'd call the first three seasons "inspired" by Top Gear with a live audience segment, a racing segment and a couple pre-shot new car reviews. But in the last year or two the trio has only done special road trip episodes to places like Cambodia and Madgascar. Now they're going to Scotland.