SIDNEY - Leading 4-2, Sidney added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning, that proved to be the difference, as they defeated the Chadron First Nationals 5-4 in their last home game of the season Tuesday night at Legion Field. Chadron’s hit a pair of doubles and a single, plating 2 runs, to begin the top of the seventh inning, but Sidney was able to hang on for the win.