In The Author's Voice: 100 of the Worst Ideas in History

By In The Author's Voice
wsiu.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for a summer road trip, there's a new audio book version of "100 of the Worst Ideas in History." WSIU's Jeff Williams talked with co-author, Mike Smith, for this edition of In The Author's Voice.

Fortuna, CAkymkemp.com

History Mystery: Help Local Author Find Ernie Hansen’s Family

Local author Linda Stansberry was going through her late mother’s belongings last week when she stumbled on a WWII-era yearbook for Douglas Army Air Field featuring graduates of the 1944 Air Corps. None of the names or dates corresponded to members of Stansberry’s family, but there was at least one local hero — Ernest A. Hansen, of Fortuna, California. A cursory internet search didn’t reveal which branch of the Hansen family Ernie might have belonged to. It’s possible that Hansen was acquainted with Stansberry’s maternal grandmother, Colleen Perrone (nee Robinson) of Ferndale.
ScienceArs Technica

When science breaks bad: A rogue gallery of history’s worst scientists

Walter Freeman was ambidextrous, so he could do two lobotomies at the same time. These involved jabbing two icepicks from the junk drawer in his kitchen into the eye sockets of two different patients until he felt the thin orbital bones behind their eyes crack. Swishing the picks back and forth was then all it took to sever each patient’s frontal lobe from her limbic system, unhooking her executive function and judgement from her emotions and appetites. Yes, it was usually a her.
Shortsville, NYFinger Lakes Times

Railroad history author to sign books at open house

SHORTSVILLE — Harry Tuttle, the author of Lehigh Valley Railroad Stories Manchester Yard, will autograph books from 1-3 p.m. Sunday(July 11) at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society on East High Street. His appearance will be part of the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society’s open house. Tuttle’s 154-page book has...
Books & Literatureazsos.gov

The 2021 Arizona Author Series Explores Early Sedona History

Sedona Arabella Miller Schnebly followed her husband west when their small Missouri town condemned his Presbyterian religion. Arriving in Arizona Territory in 1901, they planted orchards and hosted early tourists in what is now named Sedona. After a lifetime of collecting stories, author Lisa Schnebly Heidinger created a vivid journal beginning with the Schnebly family’s genteel beginnings, taking them on adventures including trappers, rattlesnakes, and colorful guests. This book gives a voice to a fiercely private woman who lived exhilaration and heartbreak.
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

The Secret History of the 'WORST Legally Blonde Musical Production EVER'

The video starts with an enthusiastic preteen girl stampeding onstage in a jewel-toned V-neck to an infectious pop beat, inexplicably holding a jumbo-sized pencil. “Dear Elle, he’s a lucky guy/I’m like gonna cry/I’ve got tears coming out of my nose,” she belts off-key, before she’s immediately followed by a bevy of other preteen and teenage girls, also clad in jewel-toned T-shirts, all grabbing the comically oversized pencil, belting out the lyrics of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s opening number, “Omigod You Guys,” with varying degrees of volume, pitch, and enthusiasm. After stumbling through what exists of the choreography — mostly, walking around in circles and forming a row — a girl wearing a blonde wig and a bright pink cardigan struts out, playing Elle Woods, the character originated by Reese Witherspoon.

