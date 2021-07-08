Law Firm Loses Most Of Its Lawsuit Against Ex-Associate, ClickUp

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (OCGN) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03182, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities between February 2, 2021, and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages for violations of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.