Grimes is making her reality television debut with a new show that sounds. On Friday, Deadline reported the musician and AI communist will appear as a judge on Fox's new avatar singing competition, Alter Ego. And from the premise of the Rocsi Diaz-hosted show, it sure seems like Alter Ego could give similar programs a run for their money, especially since it seems like the futuristic love child of American Idol andThe Masked Singer.