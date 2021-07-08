Cancel
2021 NBA Draft Prospect Johnny Juzang Will Return to UCLA

By Justin Grasso
UCLA standout Johnny Juzang was one of a handful of NCAA prospects that looked to test the NBA Draft waters. After considering staying in the draft pool and participating in the combine, Juzang finally decided what he plans to do next season.

In a statement he wrote on Twitter, Juzang announced that he would withdraw himself from the NBA Draft and return to UCLA for another season.

"Going through the draft process has been an amazing experience," he wrote. "I was blessed to connect with great people, learn and grow, and get a feel for life at the next level. I want to thank everybody who has helped me in this process, including my family, trainers, school, and especially my dad, who helped for countless hours! Westwood, I can't wait to go to war! We've got a team full of warriors, and there's nobody I'd rather fight beside. With Coach Cronin and our staff, I'm very excited for this season. Let's do something special!"

With Juzang staying in school, that takes another potential prospect off the board for the Sixers this season. Although Juzang confirmed he didn't have any contact with the 76ers' front office during combine week in Chicago, he would've been an interesting prospect if he was available in the late first or even second round.

Last season with the Bruins, Juzang started in 26 of 27 games. Spending an average of 32 minutes on the court, he put up 16 points per game while hitting on 44-percent of his shots from the field and 35-percent of his threes.

While he considered moving on to the pros after a season at Kentucky and a season at UCLA, Juzang admittedly struggled during combine scrimmages, which could've affected teams' projections of where he might land.

With another season at UCLA, Juzang could certainly boost his stock and help him shoot up draft boards for next year as he'll have another season to show what he's got after becoming a March Madness breakout star.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

All 76ers

