2021 is the year of video game delays, and Ubisoft has just announced a one-two punch of disappointment, as both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic are being pushed back. The Riders Republic delay is a relatively minor one, it will still arrive in 2021, but Rainbow Six Extraction is being pushed all the way to early 2022. Here’s what Rainbow Six Extraction development team at Ubisoft Montreal had to say about the delay.