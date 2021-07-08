Cancel
Latest Sonic Colors Ultimate Trailer Highlights Graphical Changes & New Rival Mode

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors Ultimate continues to march towards its Sept. 7 release date but in the meantime, you can see how it’s coming along in a new trailer released by Sega today. This new look at the gameplay highlights the HD updates and is quite noticeable over the original Wii’s 480p max resolution, that’s for sure. It’s far more vibrant, the lighting is way better, and it’s just much crisper across the board, looking far more in line with recent entries such as Sonic Forces.

