Wellness Arts program returns to Oliver Art Center

EATONTON, Ga. — With summer comes vacations, outdoor adventures and lots of relaxation. For kids, the summer means a couple months of not being in school and some time to have fun and be with friends. The Plaza Arts Center strives to create opportunities for kids to have fun, be with their friends and explore their creative side in the process. After the uncertain year that COVID brought, The Plaza is happy to say that summer camps are back to normal and in person. During a week in June, Camp Broadway was held in collaboration with The Arts Barn. It ended up being a huge success and the campers had an exciting week of learning new skills and honing their creative abilities.