New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission
Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0