The Village is beginning the process of developing a Master Plan for Nicholas- Dowden park. The goal of the Master Plan is to develop a plan for the future of the park. The Village will be hosting a community feedback meeting on July 15 to inform the community about the process of developing a Park Master Plan, seek community input on how the amenities can be improved, and what the Village’s priorities should be for future improvements. Please stop by any time between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to tour the park and provide input. All members of the public are invited to attend. RSVP is not required. For questions contact Ashley Engelmann, Deputy Village Administrator at aengelmann@libertyville.com. Can't make the meeting? A feedback survey will also be available on the Village's website beginning July 9. Thank you for your participation!