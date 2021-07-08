Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield announces temporary closure of Manor Street Bridge

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
The City of Bakersfield announced on Thursday that the Manor Street Bridge would be temporarily closed on Friday .

Starting at 8 a.m., the southbound lanes of the Manor Street Bridge will be closed for one hour. After the southbound lanes have re-opened, the northbound lanes will be closed for one hour. Southbound drivers will be detoured at Roberts Lane while northbound travelers will be detoured at Union Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday but traffic delays are expected.

