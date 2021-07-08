Finding an Apartment Is Hard Enough — With a Criminal Background It’s Nearly Impossible

For the formerly incarcerated, finding an apartment in New York City is a Sisyphean task. They might ace the interview with an agent and have the cash for the security deposit and first month’s rent, but once their background check comes back with a criminal conviction, it all comes crashing down. Getting rejected again and again means staying in the shelter system or wherever else they’ve managed to secure housing. Worse, they’re caught in a cycle of homelessness and poverty that makes them more likely to commit a crime and return to jail. It’s a problem that exists across the country, and some cities, including San Francisco and Seattle, have now made it illegal to reject would-be tenants solely because of their criminal histories. Across the Hudson, New Jersey passed the strongest legislation on this to date in June. Now, New York could approve its own version with a new City Council bill, the Fair Chance for Housing Act, that would prohibit housing discrimination based on one’s criminal record.