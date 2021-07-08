The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: June 30 - July 6, 2021

New activity/unrest was reported for 6 volcanoes from June 30 to July 6, 2021. During the same period, ongoing activity was reported for 15 volcanoes. The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report is a cooperative project between the Smithsonian's Global Volcanism Program and the US Geological Survey's Volcano Hazards Program. Updated by 23:00 UTC every Wednesday, these reports are preliminary and subject to change as events are studied in more detail. This is not a comprehensive list of all of Earth's volcanoes erupting during the week, but rather a summary of activity at volcanoes that meet criteria discussed in detail in the "Criteria and Disclaimers" section. Carefully reviewed, detailed reports about recent activity are published in issues of the Bulletin of the Global Volcanism Network.