Benton Harbor will be among 10 metro areas where Whirlpool works with Habitat for Humanity to build homes. The expansion of Habitat’s existing BuildBetter program will build over 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes to people in need of affordable housing in the next three years. Through House + Home, Whirlpool Corporation will support Habitat for Humanity to construct homes designed to better withstand storm winds, natural disasters and other severe weather events that are intensifying.