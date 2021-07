If you’re not betting the 3M Open, you’re either broke from your Open losses or not big enough of a golf degenerate (there's no shame either way). Though most of the experts in this column were on Jordan Spieth last week, we did have Lee Alldrick of FanShare Sports on Collin Morikawa (40-1). So we’re not all completely broke. But most of us are golf-betting junkies—and we ain’t taking a week off.