Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Wet at Times...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WNDU
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MID-SUMMER PATTERN... When it comes to the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, it’s going to be typical for mid-July, but when it comes to temperatures and humidity, it will be a bit cool for a while. I do expect it to warm up a bit next week, though. A slow moving storm system is the culprit causing the chances for rain. It will not rain the whole time, but each day there will be showers and storms popping up, hitting some areas, and missing others. Not much fun to forecast, but that’s the way it looks right now...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wndu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy