Getting up close with reptiles and amphibians
HUACHUCA CITY — Students got up close and personal with some pretty exotic creatures at the Huachuca City Library on Tuesday. Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue and Education visited children enrolled in Huachuca City’s Summer Splash program. The kids met the likes of Doc, an African bullfrog; a Savannah monitor named Tekkie; as well as Slick, a rhinoceros iguana. Bearded dragon Petrie also served as one of the ambassadors in the educational program’s lineup.www.myheraldreview.com
