Thunderstorm capsizes boat on Canyon Ferry Lake, 6 people on board uninjured
Six adults managed to safely swim to shore Wednesday after a speed boat they were in capsized on Canyon Ferry Lake. According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, a thunderstorm generated swells on the lake surface that overtook the boat near East Shore Drive. Capt. Kevin Wright of the sheriff's office said the first call came in at 4:05 p.m. "from somebody in the boat saying their boat was taking on water."helenair.com
