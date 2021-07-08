Cancel
Lewis And Clark County, MT

Thunderstorm capsizes boat on Canyon Ferry Lake, 6 people on board uninjured

By Nolan Lister
Independent Record
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix adults managed to safely swim to shore Wednesday after a speed boat they were in capsized on Canyon Ferry Lake. According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, a thunderstorm generated swells on the lake surface that overtook the boat near East Shore Drive. Capt. Kevin Wright of the sheriff's office said the first call came in at 4:05 p.m. "from somebody in the boat saying their boat was taking on water."

