OU Health to require vaccinations for certain staff members following Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order on mandates

Based on pre-written speeches prepared by mostly white panelists, a Tulsa forum on the landmark McGirt ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court was geared to a different audience than the one that showed up on Tuesday night. The crowd that did attend was mostly American Indian and mostly in favor of the high court’s McGirt ruling last year, which held that reservations for the so-called “Five Civilized Tribes” were never disestablished by Congress and that much of the state is still Indian reservations.