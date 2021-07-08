Cancel
Cleveland County, OK

OU Health to require vaccinations for certain staff members following Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order on mandates

By Jillian Taylor, editor-in-chief
Oklahoma Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOU Health announced in a Thursday statement it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for certain staff members by Aug. 31. Kris Gose, the interim OU Health chief operating officer, announced that the health system will require vaccinations for its faculty, staff, trainees and students on rotations, and employees in patient and non-patient settings, regardless if they have previously contracted COVID-19. Fully vaccinated individuals are defined by the CDC as having their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for two weeks or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for two weeks.

www.oudaily.com

