2 Building Material Stocks to Buy Following Strong Housing Data

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red-hot housing industry reported improving supply last month amid surging inflation rates and plunging lumber prices. As the demand for housing remains high given low borrowing costs and a heightened desire for improved living spaces ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for construction and building materials is likely to rise. So, we believe building material companies Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and BlueLinx (BXC) should benefit in the coming months. Read on.The housing industry has been one of the best performers amid the pandemic. Ultra-low interest rates and increasing consumer interest in house purchases have been helping the industry grow significantly. The home sales index, which is based on contract signings, rose 8% to 114.7 in May 2021, representing the highest reading for this metric since May 2005. Also, contract signings increased 13.1% year-over-year. However, median home prices increased 23% year-over-year to a $361,750 record high for the four-week period ended June 20.

