From the Census Bureau: Permits, Starts and Completions. Privately‐owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,643,000. This is 6.3 percent above the revised May estimate of 1,546,000 and is 29.1 percent above the June 2020 rate of 1,273,000. Single‐family housing starts in June were at a rate of 1,160,000; this is 6.3 percent above the revised May figure of 1,091,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 474,000.