Flood Advisory issued for Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nassau The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Woodmere, Westbury, Great Neck, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay and Crown Heights. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.