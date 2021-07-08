Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN CLARK...FLOYD AND WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of New Albany to 7 miles west of Pleasure Ridge Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Shively, St. Dennis, Clarksville, Sellersburg, Galena, Greenville and Lanesville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
City
Galena, IN
City
New Albany, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
County
Harrison County, IN
City
Albany, IN
County
Clark County, IN
City
Greenville, IN
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy