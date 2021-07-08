Cancel
Environment

Tornado Warning issued for City of Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Suffolk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 657 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Whaleyville, or near Holland, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Holland around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elwood, Somerton and Cleopus. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dripping Springs, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Pinal, Superstition Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MST At 622 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Christmas, moving west at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hayden and Christmas. This includes the following highways AZ Route 77 between mile markers 139 and 143, and between mile markers 146 and 158. AZ Route 177 near mile marker 138.
Orange County, VTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange; Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenda.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caribou A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Blackfoot Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hydetown, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Titusville, Hydetown and Townville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crawford County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTY At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Titusville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Titusville, Hydetown and Townville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caribou by NWS

Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAPEER COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Imlay City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dryden around 545 PM EDT. Almont around 555 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Attica. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Windsor County, VTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE AND NORTHEASTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Fairlee Center in Vermont, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include West Fairlee, Bradford, Tunbridge, Vershire, Corinth Corners, Thetford Hill State Park, Thetford Center, Corinth, Strafford, Newbury Village, Thetford, Fairlee, Chelsea, Washington, Newbury, Topsham, Norwich, Orange, South Tunbridge and West Fairlee Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenda.
Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 537 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Salome and Harcuvar.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

