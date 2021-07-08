Tornado Warning issued for City of Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Suffolk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK At 657 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Whaleyville, or near Holland, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Holland around 705 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Elwood, Somerton and Cleopus. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN