Flood Advisory issued for New York by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Woodmere, Westbury, Great Neck, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay and Crown Heights. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Highway 14 on the Poudre River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 14, Mishawaka and Poudre Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Ouray County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Juan County in southwestern Colorado East Central San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain and mudslides across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from areas north of Telluride towards Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Falls. Flash flooding is already occurring and is expected to continue for another couple hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Recent heavy rain is resulting in mudslides across Highway 145 spur near Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. The road remains closed with heavy rain and flash flooding still ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Telluride, Mountain Village, Camp Bird, Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. This includes the following highways Colorado 145 between mile markers 71 and 72, the Highway 145 Spur from from Highway 145 to Telluride, and Black Bear Pass Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Brenda.
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 600 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vamori, Cowlic and Itak.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the warned area however the warning will continue with clusters of thunderstorms to the west and southwest generally moving to the northeast. Additional flash flooding is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek road, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 08:50:00 Expires: 2021-07-21 12:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until noon ChST. * At 850 AM ChST, satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.4 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is around 1.5 inch per 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite estimates and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Liberty, Magnolia, Kentwood, Centreville, Tylertown, Gloster, Osyka, Norwood, Gillsberg, Easleyville, Mount Herman, Felps, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding is occurring or imminent! Debris is expected to inundate Forest Service Roads 22 (Ryan Road) and 461. The Warm Springs Canyon water storage tank and pump house located along Forest Service Road 461 may also be affected. Flooding and debris may also affect the Big Springs Cabin Site and structures within Mangum Canyon. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Mangum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Mangum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Mangum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Mangum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County This includes the following streams and drainages Warm Springs Canyon, Jacob Canyon, Jumpup Canyon and Snake Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Flood Warning issued for San Juan, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Dolores County in southwestern Colorado West Central San Juan County in southwestern Colorado Southeastern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ophir and Trout Lake.
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

