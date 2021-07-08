Flood Advisory issued for New York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Ouray; San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Ouray County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Juan County in southwestern Colorado East Central San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain and mudslides across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from areas north of Telluride towards Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Falls. Flash flooding is already occurring and is expected to continue for another couple hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Recent heavy rain is resulting in mudslides across Highway 145 spur near Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. The road remains closed with heavy rain and flash flooding still ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Telluride, Mountain Village, Camp Bird, Bridal Veil Falls and Black Bear Pass. This includes the following highways Colorado 145 between mile markers 71 and 72, the Highway 145 Spur from from Highway 145 to Telluride, and Black Bear Pass Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED