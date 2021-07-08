Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN CLARK...FLOYD AND WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of New Albany to 7 miles west of Pleasure Ridge Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Shively, St. Dennis, Clarksville, Sellersburg, Galena, Greenville and Lanesville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.