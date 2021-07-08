Severe Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HUNTERDON NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX...WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern Pennsylvania.alerts.weather.gov
