Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HUNTERDON NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX...WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Warren, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy