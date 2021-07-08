Cancel
Burke County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern Burke southern Richmond...southeastern McDuffie and southwestern Columbia Counties Until 730 PM EDT. At 657 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Wrens, or 13 miles southwest of Fort Gordon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hephzibah, Harlem, McBean, Blythe, Keysville, Ellwood, Leitner Lake Conference Center, Diamond Lakes Regional Park, Bath-Edie, Pea Patch Aerodrome and Bennock Mill.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

