Tyler, the Creator's Most Stylish Converse Designs and Where to Buy Them

If there’s one thing we know about Tyler, the Creator, it’s that when the man has an idea, he runs with it. The oddball artist has had an impressive rollout for his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and the latest offering to the world from his alter ego, Tyler Baudelaire, is the brief yet on-brand visual for his punching album cut “Lemonhead.” The first 20 seconds of the Wolf Haley–directed video find Tyler trying to articulate to an elderly Mr. Bobo how to play the tuba for the song’s horn-laden beat. Mr. Bobo then seems to get it, and the last minute of the video is slightly reminiscent of Tyler’s recent BET Awards performance of “Lumberjack,” as he recklessly drives a boat through grass before jumping off and riding away on a penny-farthing bike. While “Lemonhead” wasn’t released as a single, it has become a fan-favorite, partially becuase ofDetroit rapper 42 Dugg’s surprise verse, which is not featured in the video (???).