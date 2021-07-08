Cancel
White County, IN

At Your Service — Murray Bartlett Previews His Resort Manager Character on 'The White Lotus'

By Michael Maloney, TV Insider
Rochester Sentinel
 13 days ago

Mike White (Enlightened), the reality show contestant turned TV show creator/showrunner, is inviting viewers to check into The White Lotus on HBO this weekend. The series, which features an all-star cast including Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), and Steve Zahn (The Crossing), tells the story of several dysfunctional characters who come to an exclusive Hawaiian resort as they search for answers – or at least a respite from their respective dramas.

Movieswmagazine.com

The White Lotus and Fear Street Star Fred Hechinger Is Just Getting Started

If you’ve kept your eyes on indie film and auteurist television in the last few years, you’ve likely spotted Fred Hechinger, the now-21-year-old actor who made a name for himself working with directors like Bo Burnham, Steven Soderbergh, Barry Jenkins, and Mike White. In early June, the excitable young actor materialized on a Zoom screen, surrounded by books and CDs, to speak with W about his latest projects: the Fear Street trilogy airing throughout the month of July on Netflix, (adapted from the R. L. Stine books by director Leigh Janiak), and The White Lotus, White’s satirical miniseries airing July 11 on HBO.
TV SeriesHouston Chronicle

Review: HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ grows on you – sort of

“The White Lotus” is a fairly entertaining new mini-series from HBO Max (starting Sunday), with a terrific cast and lots of standout moments. One thing holds it back: It’s a social satire that might have been better as a dark, absurdist comedy. The difference is subtle, but it’s enough to...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘The White Lotus’ takes ‘Fantasy Island’ to a different plane

HBO’s “The White Lotus,” premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., is many things, one of which is a deep take on “Fantasy Island.” The new six-episode miniseries, sharply written and directed by Mike White of “Enlightened,” borrows the premise of that ABC relic, as it follows a few weeklong guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But the tone is by turns tragic, satiric, and richly and existentially melodramatic, as the batch of wealthy vacationers look out at the glorious ocean and see nothing but their own misery. Meanwhile, the hotel workers struggle to contain their contempt, with the manager, Murray Bartlett’s Armand, finding private joy in layering his luxury service with thick passive-aggression.
MoviesDispatch

Review: HBO's raucous comedy 'The White Lotus' is your summer must-watch

There's nothing quite like a nice vacation. Just hope that, if you ever book a beach getaway, Mike White isn't scripting it. The supremely talented comedian, writer and director ("Enlightened") is back on HBO with "The White Lotus" (premiering Sunday, 9 EDT/PDT, ★★★½ out of four), a biting new miniseries about the wealthy – and the staffers who serve them – at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.
TV Seriesthespool.net

Mike White skewers rich white Americans in the acerbic The White Lotus

The HBO miniseries is a sharp class satire, with a mystery at its core. Within the opening scene of The White Lotus, it’s revealed that someone will die at some point during the show. But the question of who that someone is and how will they die isn’t really the central plot, as the six-part miniseries is much more interested in the characters and their fascinating dynamics than the mysteries and all the events leading up to the impending death.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

Limited Series THE WHITE LOTUS Is Ready For Us

New scripted content is about to play out on HBO starting this Sunday. Are you interested in THE WHITE LOTUS by Mike White? Consider this posting just a quick setup going into the premiere. We are not here to spell out all the details as we want you to explore the series for yourself. We just want to set up the plot, and talent credits and over a clip or two. Of course, you can always read our reviews that will come weekly and after you read each one, we encourage you to comment. Join us for THE WHITE LOTUS.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Announces Voice Cast & Characters' Details

Adult Swim has announced the characters and impressive English and Japanese voice cast for its upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao. Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) direct the series, which is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer.
TV & VideosBoston Herald

Jake Lacy faces suite frustration in ‘The White Lotus’

Like “Grand Hotel” and “Weekend at the Waldorf,” “The White Lotus” (Sunday on HBO Max) surveys a cross-section of travelers and their staffers in a luxury Hawaiian resort. Here seeking refuge, rest and restoration at the White Lotus — actually, a Four Seasons that was conveniently empty during the pandemic...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Black Widow and The White Lotus Bookend a Packed Weekend

From the latest Marvel blockbuster to a new HBO Sunday night satire, there’s a little something for everyone on TV this weekend. Here's what's worth watching:. Black Widow: Following the events of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finds herself on the run, but she can’t avoid her past for long. The new MCU flick opens in theaters today and is available to Disney+ subscribers for $30 via the service’s Premier Access add-on. Watch trailer. Streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access.
TV & VideosEsquire

HBO's The White Lotus Tackles Privilege, Politics—and the Divisive Family Dinner

We’ve spent a lot of time over the past year looking at inequity and white privilege. We’ve discussed it on prime time and in the street; we’ve written research papers and opinion pieces and compiled checklists. I’ve even seen a few listicles. Listicles! So what do we know about these white privilegists? A lot, actually. We know they are many times wealthier than everybody else. We know they probably can show up late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on their racial group. And there’s another thing we know: They are ridiculous. Not just nutty (there’s plenty of that to go around), but for all their status and money, they are trapped—trapped by rationalization, trapped by lack of consequence. And because they are trapped, they are strangers to themselves.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

The White Lotus: Release Date, Teaser, Trailer, Cast and Updates!

Hey there! The White Lotus is an upcoming American satire comedy television miniseries created by Mike White that is set to premiere on HBO. The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, of HBO’s Enlightened. What is the show about? When is it going to come out?...
TV Serieskclu.org

A Bright And Acidic Satire Unfolds In HBO's 'The White Lotus'

A man and a woman in bright coral — her polo shirt perfectly matches the shade of his jacket; he has a clipboard and she has a tray of fresh towels — stand a bit anxiously near a beautiful beach, as if they're waiting to be rewarded, or punished. He gives her advice, including this:
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Is The White Lotus Based on a True Story?

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ is a satirical miniseries set almost entirely within the confines of a luxurious seaside resort in Hawaii. The dark comedy focuses on the wealthy guests of the property, whose almost unspeakable levels of entitlement lead the frustrated hotel staff to secretly take some very unflattering (but deserving) actions against their self-absorbed patrons.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Introducing The Guest List At HBO’s The White Lotus

Are you looking to take a vacation without actually taking a vacation? Then it might be time to check into The White Lotus, HBO’s latest limited series set in the most tropical of locations: right on the beach. The series follows the staff and guests at a beachfront resort over the course of a week, and considering it’s the brainchild of Enlightened creator Mike White, it’s a pretty safe bet that not everything is going to go according to plan. Billed as more of a satire, The White Lotus might not actually be as relaxing as it looks.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Need a New TV Obsession? Right This Way to HBO's The White Lotus

In 2011, writer-director Mike White enchanted an especially devoted sector of the prestige-TV-series-watching public with Enlightened. The show was an ultra-woo, environmentally-conscious, earnest satire of sorts, starring Laura Dern, who also co-created the show with White. In the show, Dern plays Amy Jellicoe, a very Californian corporate executive who has a psychic break and gets demoted post-rehab only to begin unraveling a conspiracy that goes to the very top of the company—and that no one but her cares about. Its mixture of hilarity, soulfulness, oddity, and sense of righteous indignation is White’s signature, a difficult balance to pull off–both honoring the sometimes-rightness of otherwise ridiculous people while keeping a close eye on the casual corruption of those in power.
LifestyleQuad Cities Onlines

REVIEW: 'White Lotus' blooms with not-so-happy vacations

When guests arrive at “The White Lotus," you can almost smell the jasmine. A luxury resort in Hawaii, the Lotus has a tranquil beige-ness that promises rest. One day in, however, and you see it’s anything but. As soon as three parties arrive and realize what they do – or...

