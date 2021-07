Travis Mathews has been named Vice President of Operations for the Ebby Halliday Companies. Chris Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, recently made the announcement. “Travis joined the Ebby Halliday Companies in 2019 and has adeptly led our growth strategies through acquisitions, franchising, and related expansion opportunities, as well as our IT infrastructure and commercial real estate growth, all while skillfully overseeing our consumer-facing technology and the extensive suite of technology tools available to our agents,” says Kelly. “In his new role, Travis will expand upon these functions to oversee finance and accounting, facilities, and our growing property management and Apartments by Ebby divisions.”