When it comes to perfecting the perfect base, it's widely known that that the secret behind the healthiest, most youthful looking skin comes from using a daily SPF (that we do mean daily!) to protect your skin from sun damage and UV rays which can contribute up to 80% of visible premature ageing (daily sunscreen can reduce the risk of skin cancer by 50%). While there are plenty of options on the market for specific skin concerns like acne prone or oily skin, a lot of suncreams leave a white cast on the skin that can leave dark tones looking a little grey.