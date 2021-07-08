Cancel
Charleston, WV

Gov. Justice orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck

Times West Virginian
 14 days ago

CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday ordered stepped-up enforcement of speed limits on major highways a week after an accident killed two people. Justice announced the additional measures at a news conference in Charleston. He ordered state police to enforce reduced speed limits in work zones and directed the state Department of Transportation “to go above and beyond” national safety standards with signs and traffic control.

