Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Peak Wellness Center merges with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

By Ellen Fike
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE – After seven months of discussions and negotiations, Cheyenne has a somewhat new offering for mental health services in the city. Peak Wellness Center officially merged with the Sheridan-based Volunteers of America Northern Rockies this week, operating as Volunteers of America – Churchill. The combined organizations will serve more than 17,000 people per year across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota.

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
Health
State
Montana State
City
Veteran, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Youth Programs#Peak Wellness Center#Sheridan#Voa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy