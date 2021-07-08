Peak Wellness Center merges with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
CHEYENNE – After seven months of discussions and negotiations, Cheyenne has a somewhat new offering for mental health services in the city. Peak Wellness Center officially merged with the Sheridan-based Volunteers of America Northern Rockies this week, operating as Volunteers of America – Churchill. The combined organizations will serve more than 17,000 people per year across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0