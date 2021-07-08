Cancel
IMPACT Wrestling Results for 7/8/21 Omega/Callihan Contract Signing

By Ryan Cook
 12 days ago
Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. Jake goes right after Brian and lays into him with strikes before Brian gets out of the ring and Jake rocks him with forearms against the railing before sending him face first into the steps and tosses him back inside before clotheslining him over the top rope and down onto the floor. Brian rips Jake down off of the apron and onto the floor before suplexing him onto the ramp and stomping him once he's back inside before choking him in the ropes and Jake comes back with ax handles and forearms before hitting a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Brian then hits a DDT for a near fall before hitting a diving elbow drop for two before Jake counters the Roster Cut and hits a black hole slam for the pin and the win.

