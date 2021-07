Interagency News Release courtesy of Kary Maddox, Fire Information Officer-Idaho Panhandle National Forest, kary.maddox@usda.gov. COEUR D’ALENE, ID – Drought conditions coupled with historic high temperatures have raised the fire danger rating to very high and extreme across northern Idaho. The local dispatch area recently saw an increase to Preparedness Level 4 (PL4), and conditions nationally are also PL4. This means several geographic areas are experiencing large, complex wildfires, suppression resources are spread thin, and the majority of other firefighting personnel are committed to wildland fire incidents. These unprecedented conditions have prompted Stage II fire restrictions to be implemented in accordance with the criteria established in the 2021 Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan for all lands in the Coeur d’Alene Dispatch area. Stage II Fire Restrictions will be implemented beginning at 00:01 a.m. on July 12, 2021 and will remain in effect until further notice.