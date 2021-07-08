Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Maluma Drowns His Sorrows in 'Sobrio' Video

By Claire Shaffer
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaluma has released a cameo-studded video for his new song “Sobrio,” the first official single from an upcoming album from the Latin singer. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual sees Maluma drowning his sorrows in a boozy onstage performance, along with more fantastical scenes of him pouring his heart out during a rainstorm inside his dressing room. The video features appearances by Scott Disick, Saweetie, Quincy Brown, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shanina Shaik
Person
Maluma
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Jessy Terrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Sorrows#Latin#Eden Fines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Are Scott Disick and Maluma feuding for real?

Two people we never expected to be feuding are Scott Disick and Colombian singer Maluma . The two men are making headlines this week with their ongoing Twitter feud. Disick and Maluma have hung out several times in the past but now something is causing a rift between them.         ...
CelebritiesBillboard

Maluma & Scott Disick Are Beefing on Twitter, Leaving Fans Confused

Maluma fans are having a hard time keeping up with his latest Twitter feud with none other than Scott Disick. Disick stoked the flames of a star-studded feud no one saw coming when he tweeted on Tuesday (July 6), "Wtf with this guy @maluma" with the emoji of someone looking through a monocle. As fans were trying to investigate the impetus for his claim, Papi Juancho shot his reply, "What's up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?"
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video

Maluma and Scott Disick's heated Twitter exchange all led down to this. The Colombian singer dropped a new song titled "Sobrio," which translates to sober, and its accompanying music video which features The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The artsy visual directed by Jessy Terrero begins with Maluma drowning his sorrows before he goes on stage and sees his lady, played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines, on a date with Disick.
CelebritiesVulture

Maluma Serenades Saweetie, Scott Disick, and More in “Sobrio”

A star is born, and his name is Maluma, baby. In his new music video “Sobrio,” the “Hawái” cantante drowns his heartbreak in brown liquor and gets onstage a little too lit. Directed by Jessy Terrero, Maluma stumbles while performing and hops from table to table greeting celebrity guests. Saweetie, Quincy Brown, and more look on as he gets increasingly belligerent at the sight of his ex-girl with none other than Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex teased his appearance in the visual by faking a Twitter feud with Maluma earlier this week. “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” Maluma quote-tweeted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Only one bleach blond will prevail. “Sobrio” is Maluma’s first official follow-up to his EP #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica), which dropped in January. Get intoxicated by his voice above.
MusicBillboard

See Which Maluma Video Just Entered YouTube's Billion Views Club

Maluma's "Borro Cassette" has crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube, scoring the Colombian superstar his seventh entry in the Billion Views Club. The 2015 anthem was part of Maluma's chart-topping Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy album, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums Chart (dated Nov. 20, 2015). "Borro Cassette" spent 40 weeks on Hot Latin Songs peaking at No. 3 on the tally.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

What's Going On? Maluma Teases a Music Video Starring Scott Disick After Their Twitter "Feud"

Well, it looks like Maluma and Scott Disick's Twitter feud turned out to be all a ruse. After the two had a seemingly heated exchange in a series of tweets on July 6, Maluma took fans by surprise when he teased a new music video on Instagram on Wednesday starring none other than Disick himself. While Maluma didn't reveal the name of his upcoming single, he did share a clip of the star-studded visual, which features cameos from Disick, as well as Quincy Brown, Saweetie, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines. Details are still pretty scarce, but from the looks of it, something big is about to go down.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

We Told You! That Supposed Maluma-Scott Disick Beef Was Faked – For A Music Video! WATCH!

Give ’em credit — Maluma and Scott Disick sure know how to turn heads and draw attention. Even if it’s all phony!. As we reported earlier this week, the Colombian singer and the American reality TV star appeared to be duking it out (metaphorically) in an online feud. But not all is what it seems, as we predicted: that spat was completely phony, all made up for a music video!
MusicNew Haven Register

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe & Anitta Star in 2021 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

The 2021 issue of the magazine, which launched online on Monday (July 19), also features pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta in its pages. The "Savage" rapper is one of three cover stars this year, aside from the No. 1 ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka and model-actress Leyna Bloom, the first transgender cover model in the 58 installments of SI Swimsuit and the first trans person of color featured in the magazine.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Maluma breaks the internet again with the new version of #SobrioChallenge

You can tell that the singer does not tire of making his fans’ jaws drop to the ground!. A couple of days ago, Maluma surprised his millions of followers on social networks by proposing a new viral challenge with his song Sober background. It is the #SobrioChallenge, where people have...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
NBAOk Magazine

Tristan Thompson Emerged From A Bedroom With 3 Women Looking ‘Disheveled’ Days Before Khloé Kardashian Admitted She ‘Wants More Kids’ With Him: Report

Another day, another Tristan Thompson scandal. After a new report claiming the Boston Celtics player was up to no good at a recent party comes on the heels of Khloé Kardashian revealing she "wants more kids" with the serial cheater. Article continues below advertisement. According to DailyMail, the NBA player,...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy