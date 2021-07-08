Comfortable Graphic Skate Socks

Compression socks don’t just look pro as heck—they also boast post-race performance and recovery benefits. Aside from the sensation of your legs being drawn into a cozy, supportive hug—almost like a weighted blanket for your active muscles—the compression can actually improve blood flow and energize your legs. Some socks are designed to be worn during running, others are for the hours and even days after your big event, and still others are for medical uses beyond sport, like battling edema and Deep Vein Thrombosis (we recommend sticking to the running-specific models, unless you’ve been diagnosed with these). Beyond that, there’s a world of choice between different socks and how much compression they offer, what kind of performance fabrics are used, antimicrobial and wicking properties, breathability, and cushioning. Here are a few other things to keep in mind when you’re shopping for compression socks.