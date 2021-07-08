Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review And 2021 Games We're Excited to Play – GI Show

By Ben Reeves
Game Informer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's episode of The Game Informer Show, we discuss a handful of games we've been digging recently, including Griftlands, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Shape of the World, Oxenfree, and more. After talking about what we've been enjoying, we then spend a good part of the show talking about the games we're most excited to play for the rest of the year, including Metroid Dread, Battlefield 2042, Back 4 Blood, and Halo Infinite.

